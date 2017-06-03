In an attempt to safeguard the newborns and promote the healthy state, Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao on Saturday launched ‘KCR Kits’ for pregnant women and newborns at Petla Burj. Rao flagged the scheme by distributing the kit to six women in Hyderabad.

Pet project of Telangana CM, ‘KCR Kits’ scheme is made to provide financial assistance to poor families with pregnant women and newly born kids.

As per the scheme, the mother will be given an amount of Rs 15, 000 for a new-born girl and Rs 14, 000 in the case of a baby boy which will be directly credited to her account in four instalments.

The kit worth Rs 2000 has 15 essential utilities for daily use including a baby soap, baby oil, baby powder, two baby dresses, towels, mosquitoes net and two sarees, reports a national daily.

State health department will collect the Aadhaar card data to ascertain the beneficiary and also train people to monitor the progress of the child and the mother.

Post the successful assessment of the pregnant mother, the first instalment of Rs 3000 will be paid.

Once the mother delivers the child, KCR Kit along with the second instalment of Rs Rs 5000 (Rs. 4000 for baby boy) will be paid. This is followed by Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 respectively for the vaccination of the child.

Telangana CM KC Rao formally launched ‘KCR Kits’- a welfare scheme for pregnant woman and newborns, distributed it to six women in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/NiExOCykAD — ANI (@ANI_news) June 3, 2017

The scheme applicable for a maximum of two deliveries aims to reduce the infant mortality rate in Telangana.