Jammu city recorded this season’s highest temperature at 43.3 degrees Celsius due to an intense heat wave, the Met department announced on Sunday.

“The maximum temperature was 43.3 degrees Celsius in Jammu on Saturday. This is the highest recorded here so far this season. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 25.2 degrees Celsius,” a Met official said.

“Temperatures in Jammu are likely to rise in the coming days.”

People in the city have also complained of erratic electric power supply.

“Children are facing huge problems as government-run schools do not have electric fans in most of the classrooms,” a resident here said.