Continuing its probe into terror funding by Pakistan-based groups to stoke unrest in the Kashmir Valley, the NIA on Sunday conducted fresh raids across five locations in Jammu and Kashmir and seized incriminating documents and foreign currency.

“NIA took up fresh searches at five more locations belonging to secessionist and separatist elements and traders suspected of hawala activities and terror funding,” the agency said.

Searches were counteracted in four locations in Kashmir Valley and one in Jammu region.

“During the searches, Pakistani currency (a few thousand) and currencies belonging to the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been found and seized apart from other incriminating material. The concerned persons are being questioned,” it added.

The agency on Saturday conducted multiple raids across Srinagar, Delhi and Haryana and seized over Rs 1 crore in cash, letterheads of banned terrorist groups like LeT and incriminating documents.