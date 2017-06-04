Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Sunday said the violence against the BJP and RSS workers in Kerala by the ruling CPI-M will be dealt with legally.

The BJP chief said this while addressing the party workers after laying the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art 53,000 sq.ft. party headquarters here.

“Each time the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) comes to power in Kerala, the attacks against the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres increase. So far, 13 activists have been murdered. We will deal with this political violence legally.”

Coming down heavily on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Amit Shah said, “the violence is taking place in his home district Kannur and a few incidents took place in his assembly constituency, which is a grave matter”.

Amit Shah has been in Kerala for the past three days and called on Christian bishops here and in Kochi. He also held meetings with the leading lights from the civil society.

The BJP leader also held a series of meetings with the state party leadership and according to informed sources, he has given a dressing down to the leadership for not making effective inroads into the Kerala society.

During his stay, he also took part in a grass-root level meeting.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah’s scheduled press conference on Sunday was called off as he is not happy over the state leadership’s work on various issues. If reports are to be believed, heads are likely to roll in the state leadership.

Shah is to return to Delhi later on Sunday.