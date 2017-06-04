The mercury continued to rise across the hills of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with state capital Shimla, situated at an altitude of 2,130 metres, recording a high of 30.1 degrees Celsius making it the season’s hottest day, the weather bureau said.

Una town was the hottest in the state with a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius.

“Temperatures remained on the higher side across the state due to prevailing dry weather,” Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological office, told IANS.

He said Shimla’s maximum temperature was five notches above the average.

Sundernagar in Mandi district recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while Dharamsala, the headquarters of Tibetan government-in-exile, was 34.2 degrees and Kalpa in Kinnaur district was hot at 25 degrees Celsius.

The Met department said the weather would largely remain dry till Tuesday.