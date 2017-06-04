Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya was on Sunday spotted at Birmingham Cricket Ground during the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash.

In the pictures widely shared on social media, Mallya is seen sitting in the stands dressed in a white coat. The news was confirmed by news agency ANI in a Twitter post.

61-old owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines is wanted in India for cases relating to foreign exchange violation, debt recovery and embezzlement. He fled to UK in March 2016 and was declared an absconder by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was also recently arrested by Scotland Yard, but released on bail after having been produced before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The arrest was made on the behest of Indian authorities as per a press release by Scotland Yard.

Mallya was earlier the owner of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

India is currently trying to get Mallya extradited from UK.