Four terrorists were killed after they attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp of 45th Battalion on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The attack took place at a CRPF camp at Sumbal town of Bandipora district in North Kashmir.

As per reports, firing is underway and security forces have cordoned off the area.

Weapons have been seized from dead terrorists who were trying to carry out a suicide attack on CRPF camp. The identities of the four militants are yet to be ascertained.

Terrorists tried storming camp around 3:30 am to execute a fidayeen attack.Thwarted,4 terrorists gunned down:Yogesh Kumar,Sub Inspector CRPF pic.twitter.com/asat2HeUKR — ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017

“The fidayeen militants kept firing as they tried to enter the camp. The attack was effectively repulsed by the CRPF sentry and Sumbal Police,” CRPF Deputy Inspector General M. Dinakaran told IANS.

Luckily, no loss was reported from the CRPF side, he added.

Several weapons have been recovered along with the bodies of four militants, whose identity is yet to be established, Dinakaran said.

Over a dozen grenades & a huge cache of ammunition recovered from 4 killed terrorists at Sumbal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora. pic.twitter.com/WkCGNtxBX0 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017

Four AK-47 rifles, over a dozen grenades and a huge cache of ammunition have also been seized, the official added.

The Sumbal camp of the CRPF is the headquarters of the 45th battalion which was headed by Chetan Kumar Cheeta, who survived despite taking nine bullets while fighting militants in Bandipora in 2016.

(With inputs from IANS)