At least 22 people were burnt to death and several were injured after a bus caught fire as a result of collision with a truck on National Highway 24 in Bareilly at around 1 am early on Monday morning.

As per reports, the bus that belongs to Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) was heading from New Delhi to Gonda depot in central Uttar Pradesh.

Sources reveal the incident was the result of the driver speeding the bus on an under-construction stretch of the highway between Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

The bus caught fire in no time leading to the death of most of the passengers. The Police is yet to ascertain the number of passengers who were inside the bus at the time of the accident.

Fire tenders were rushed to the accident site.

Senior police officers including Inspector General of Police SK Bhagat, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jogendra Kumar and other officials are monitoring the rescue and relief operations.

Some injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities. Condition of most of them is stated to be critical.

The traffic has been diverted and now efforts were underway to extract the charred remains of the passengers.

