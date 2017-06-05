A- A A+

At least one Special Operations Group (SOG) jawan was killed and 10 others were injured in a Maoist attack in the forest area near Khamankhol in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

As per reports, the Maoists launched an attack on the vehicles in which the SOG jawans were returning after the completion of a combing operation in Khamanakhol forest. Although there were 8 SUVs in which security forces were returning, the Maoists targeted the last vehicle.

The martyr has been identified as Laxmikant Jani of Kalahandi.

While the injured jawans have been taken to Baliguda hospital, those critically injured have been shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

