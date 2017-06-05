Coming from a small Garhwali Rajput family, Yogi Adityanath, who was born on June 5, 1972, in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, has turned 45 today.

Adityanth, whose father was a forest ranger shocked the political pundits when he was appointed as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on March 26 2017 after BJP destroyed records of all political parties by claiming 320 seats in the assembly polls.

As UP CM Yogi Adityanath turns 45 on a day when people are also celebrating ‘World Environment Day’, the BJP leader also acknowledge this event and urged everyone to join hands in protecting the ‘precious gifts of nature.’

Hailed as a fireband Hindu leader,Yogi, instead of celebrating his special day decided to use the occasion to raise his voice for environment conservation.

“It is government’s responsibility to make the environment clean but it is not possible with people’s cooperation. We need to work together for the conservation of natural resources. We need to come forward to conserve the precious gift of nature. Not only afforestation, but protection of trees is also important,” Adityanath said.

Yogi further said it’s the people who have ruined the environment by keeping their money-oriented life intact.

“The natural forests are getting extinct and buildings made up of concrete are taking its place which would not help purify our environment. Garbage, polluted and savage water are being dumped in rivers. We are not planting any new plants but blatantly cutting down old trees,” he added.

Birthday greetings to the youthful & dynamic CM of UP, @myogiadityanath Ji. I wish him a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017

With that here are some interesting facts about the Yogi Adityanath you need to know