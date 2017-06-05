Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hailed the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police for their alertness and “unmatched courage” in foiling an early morning suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The CRPF jawans and Jammu and Kashmir police showed exemplary courage and valour by thwarting the terrorists’ attempt to enter the camp and in successfully eliminating all the terrorists,” Rajnath Singh said in a statement.

“The nation salutes and I congratulate the 45th battalion of CRPF in particular, and the entire force of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police for their alertness and unmatched courage,” he added.

A major haul of arms and ammunition, including grenades, explosives and automatic weapons, were made from the killed terrorists.

Lauding the joint effort of Central Reserve Police Force and J&K police, Singh said: “It is inspiring to see the CRPF jawans staying awake all night and maintaining tight vigil and to see Jammu and Kashmir police jawans coming to CRPF assistance quickly. Their joint efforts have brought glory to our forces.”

He hailed the troopers, Commandant Iqbal Ahmad, company commanders Shankarlal Jat and Pankaj Hallu, Guard Commander Shri Pankaj Kumar and Constables K. Dinesh Raja and Praful Kumar, and “all the brave officers and jawans posted at Sumbal camp” for their “alertness and unmatched bravery”.

The CRPF foiled an early morning suicide attack on one of its camps in Bandipora district, killing the four heavily armed militants.