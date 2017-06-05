Caught in the line of fire after the dismal board results of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)followed by a ‘scam’ as the Arts topper Ganesh Kumar is investigated on charges of forgery, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday blamed ‘few Biharis’ for spoiling the name of the state.

Speaking for the first time after the controversy erupted after the results were declared on Tuesday, Bihar CM said that the Board (BSEB) has initiated the inquiry and the matter is being investigated by the officials.

Nitish Kumar was responding to a series of questions in a press conference organised in Patna.

Refuting charges of misgovernance, Nitish Kumar said, “A few Biharis are spoiling our image…it is wrong to say we were sitting on reports of malpractices”.

Bihar government is in the middle of a controversy in the second year in the row for the poor performance of students in BSEB board — over eight lakh students failed in Class 12 exams conducted this year.

Moreover, after media lashing over the alleged ‘scam’ in Class XII Arts stream, BSEB has cancelled the result of topper Ganesh Kumar.

With 64.75 per cent of students failing in Class XII examinations this year, this is the worst result in last two decades for the state.