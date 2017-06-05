To ascertain a smooth rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of the programme.

Attributing GST as the ‘turning point’ in the history of the nation, PM Modi emphasized that the act was “concerted efforts of all stakeholders, including political parties, trade and industry bodies,” said the statement released by the officials.

Raising concerns of cyber-security, PM Modi reportedly highlighted the need to secure the in IT systems concerned with GST.

With almost all the major tax slabs been finalised by the GST Council, the panel is scheduled to meet on June 11 to discuss and review some pending rate related issues.

The ambitious GST Act aims to bring the entire nation under one tax regime is estimated to give a major boost to India’s GDP by 1-2 per cent. It is also viewed to bring down the inflation rate by at least 2 per cent.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia were among the officials present as the PM revised GST today in the capital.

The GST Council, chaired by FM Jaitley has put all goods and services in different slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. Only gold and other diamond are the exceptions with the tax rate of 3 per cent on gold and gold jewellery, while rough diamond is fixed at 0.25 per cent.