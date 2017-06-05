The CBI on Monday questioned former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and UPSC member Chattar Singh, who are facing charges of irregularities in allotment of plots in Panchkula district.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, Hooda and Singh were summoned by the agency sleuths to appear before it.

It is for the second time that Hooda has been quizzed in the case, relating to allotment of 14 industrial plots, in which he is accused of releasing the orders of plot allotment while he was Chief Minister and HUDA Chairman.

Earlier, Hooda was questioned on May 8.

The CBI had earlier also questioned the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) member, who was the then Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. The case was registered by the agency in May 2016.

In its FIR, the CBI mentioned that industrial plots were given to 14 people by allegedly manipulating certain provisions of allotment which included allowing them to submit their applications even after the last date of submission ended.

Beside Hooda, others named in the FIR included retired IAS officer D.P.S. Nagal, S.C. Kansal and B.B. Taneja.