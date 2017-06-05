The ITV group added another feather to its cap on Monday with the launch of a new regional channel ‘India News Punjab’.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh was the chief guest of the event and inaugurated the broadcast of the channel.

“With the launch of India news Punjab, we strive to curate and present the citizens with the best that the state has to offer,” said ITV group founder Kartikeya Sharma Sharma during the launch.

He added that the new venture aims to bring a change into lives of people of Punjab.

‘We pledge to bring about a positive change in the lives of the most hard working people of the nation”, Sharma said.

iTV group is also the owner of two national news channels NewsX & India News, 4 regional channels — India News Uttarakhand, India News Haryana, India News Rajasthan, India News Madhya Pradesh and two newspapers Aaj Samaj and Sunday Guardian. The NewsX channel is also available in HD.