External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday rubbished US President Donald Trump’s allegations that India had signed Paris Climate Accord for monetary benefits.

“What Trump said is not the reality,” said Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. “We have signed the Paris accord not under any pressure nor for any money …to say we did it for money, I totally reject that,”Swaraj told media in Delhi.

Swaraj added that India had signed the agreement for commitment and will not pull out of it.

“It is a 5,000-year-old tradition for us to protect and worship the nature. If someone claims we signed the agreement for monetary benefits, they are wrong. We signed for commitment. Whether the US stays in the agreement or not, India will stay,” she said.

Ealier this week, US had pulled out of 2015 climate change agreement. While announcing the decision, Trump had claimed that Delhi will be paid billions of dollars to meet its commitment to combatting climate change in the accord that was agreed upon by nearly 200 countries.