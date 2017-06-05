Breaking his silence over topper scam, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday alleged conspiracy and said that entire Bihar’s image was being tarnished due to wrongdoings of ‘few Biharis’.

“A few Biharis are spoiling our image…it is wrong to say we were sitting on reports of malpractices”, the CM said in response to media’s questions.

A huge controversy has erupted in Bihar after poor performance of BSEB board students. Over eight lakh students have failed in class 12 exams conducted this year.

Moreover, the academic prowess of Class 12 Arts topper Ganesh Kumar was also questioned after he failed to answer even basic questions. His result was cancelled later.

Are cheaters responsible for killing merit in India? That is the big question we are asking on NewsX connect this evening.