At least 20 people were injured on Monday after a tent collapsed at an event in Indore which was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Venkaiah Naidu and Sumitra Mahajan.

The incident took place due to heavy rains and thunderstorm. All the injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

The tent at Dussehra Maidan was made to commemorate people for making Indore the cleanest city as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign. There was an attendance of over 2000 people to oversee the ceremony.

Reportedly, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union minister Venkaiah Naidu were also among the guests present on the podium when the tent collapsed. Both Mahajan and Naidu were rescued unharmed from the location.

Post the incident, CM Chouhan stayed at the spot to oversee the rescue operations.

The CM later in a tweet called it a “natural disaster”. He also assured that all the injured will be provided with all the medical facilities required.

“Madhya Pradesh government will finance all the people injured in the accident,” he added.

Injured shifted to nearby hospitals,all possible assistance will be provided: Madhya Pradesh CM on tent collapsed at an event in Indore pic.twitter.com/60zoO9KXgQ — ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017

Naidu was slated to felicitate Indore Mayor Malini Gaud, NGOs and various other people associated with the cleaning of Indore city.