Demanding a strong action against the demolition of Rajiv Gandhi statue in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, Congress on Monday demanded state government to launch a probe into the incident.

Condemning the incident, General Secretary of Congress Committee, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the act of demolishing the bust of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue “has hurt the sentiments of millions and millions of people and Congressmen across the country”.

Azad further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under Yogi Adityanath “should immediately conduct an inquiry into the incident in a time bound manner so as to punish the guilty”.

Congress slammed Yogi govt in UP for the inaction that leads to a grave law and order situation in the state. Azad said that the anti-social elements under BJP rule in UP have become ‘blatantly active’.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, a day after UP Congress unit raked controversy over an image in a 15-page booklet showing Kashmir as ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’

The booklet was a part of an attempt of UP Congress to counter the claims by the BJP of good governance for last three years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UP Congress in a chart explaining the implication of China-Pakistan economic corridor on India shows the map with the state of Jammu and Kashmir as ‘Indian occupied’.

Reportedly, after the miscreant in Mirzapur destroyed Rajiv Gandhi statue wrote a message saying, “Humari sarkar hai, usey Pakistan bhej diya gaya (It is our government in the power, he — referring to the damaged statue of Rajiv Gandhi — has been sent to Pakistan)”.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur city Congress president Abdul Wahi has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in Katra police station.