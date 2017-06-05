Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Monday branded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the “B-team” of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the former contests elections only in the states where they can cut the ‘traditional votes’ of the Congress.

“If you see the states where they have contested, then you’ll see that they contest there just to cut the votes of the Congress party — be it Punjab or Goa,” said Maken while briefing media persons.

“They (AAP) did not contest in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Jammu and Kashmir. They went only to those states where Congress is in the opposition, so that they could cut into Congress’s votes. They did not go to those states where Congress was in power,” he added.

Maken said: “They went to Goa, where Christians are traditionally Congress supporters. AAP declared a Christian Chief Minister so that Congress’s votes could be cut. The six per cent votes they got in Goa was difference of votes between the seats we got and what we couldn’t achieve.”

“In Punjab, Dalits were traditionally Congress supporters. In Delhi, in nine months they could appoint a single Dalit minister and in Punjab they declared a Dalit deputy chief ministerial face so that they could eat into Dalit votes,” he said.

He further said in future, too, the AAP would fight elections only in those states where they could destroy Congress votes.