After getting all the right attention from the media juggernauts the king of good times Vijay Mallya has spoken his mind on the amount of ‘wide sensational coverage’ he received while attending the thrilling India vs Pakistan match at Edgbaston.

The absconding businessman Vijay Mallya on Tuesday used social media as his tool in addressing the media hype by tweeting, “Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team”.

On Sunday, the former Kingfisher baron was spotted at Birmingham Cricket Ground during the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash which created headlines in the entire nation as his pictures while watching the match were widely shared on social media.

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017

He was seen with Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar in the VIP stand at the Edgbaston stadium.

Sources also revealed that Mallya had the ICC Champions Trophy match privileges, comprising a stadium pass and also a pitch pass.

The 61-year-old, owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines is wanted in India for cases relating to foreign exchange violation, debt recovery and embezzlement.

The former owner of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fled to UK in March 2016 and was declared an absconder by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He was also recently arrested by Scotland Yard, but released on bail after having been produced before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

In his series of tweets, Mallya was full of praise for Indian captain Virat Kohli as well.