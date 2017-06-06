Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday while speaking on SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal) issue warned if the final judgement in the case will go against Punjab, militancy might revive in the region. The Chief Minister made this statement at the launch event of iTV Network’s India News Punjab channel where he was present as the chief guest.

“Amarinder rahe na rahe, SYL will become a national problem if the final judgement goes against Punjab. Any move to deprive the people of the state of their water rights could lead to the revival of militancy in the region,” said Punjab CM.

Further speaking on the issue, Singh said that he had requested Home Minister Rajnath Singh to begin talks regarding the decade long dispute over the division of water between Punjab and Haryana through the water resource department.

Captain also added, “Punjab would be pushed back to its dark days of terrorism if the SYL resolution does not address the state’s concerns. Any such negative development could lead to a major crisis in the state.”

The Chief Minister of Punjab even pointed out the fact that the extremist movements in the state like the Khalistani and Naxalite had started from the south Punjab which will be the worst affected with the construction of the canal.

The CM further blamed the Akalis for creating such a “catastrophic” situation in the state. He blamed the Akalis for depriving Punjab from its natural resources which were diverted to Himachal Pradesh and Haryana as a result of the state’s division.

He pointed out that Punjab has no water of its own to nourish and irrigate its land and even added that less than 25% irrigation is done through surface water and agriculture in the state has become unviable.

Captain Singh promised to make farming remunerative once again for the state farmers as his government is working on several initiatives for the development of paddy and crops in the state.

CM Amarinder while recalling his ‘farm to fork?’ project that he launched with Reliance during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab, reiterated his commitment to bring the farmers of the state out of the present condition.

Amarinder had earlier resigned from the Lok Sabha on the SYL issue.

Amarinder Singh was the Chief Minister when the Punjab assembly passed the Punjab Termination of Water Agreements Act, 2004.