Eight policemen in Jharkhand were injured in a clash with villagers on Tuesday in Gumla district.

The clash took place when a team of police reached Asnitetar village to rescue a family held hostage by the villagers. The family was accused of practicing witchcraft.

When the police team tried to rescue the family members, the villagers clashed with the police personnel. They pelted stones in which eight policemen were injured.

The injured policemen have been admitted to hospital.

Later, another police team was dispatched and the situation was brought under control. Police have detained three persons including a woman.