A small incident has flared up into a communal clash in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, leaving one dead and another critically injured, the police said on Tuesday.

The clash late on Monday night was triggered by a spat earlier in the afternoon between two men in Naseerpur village when one was going to offer prayers and the other splashed some water on him.

By late evening both sides came face-to-face and opened fire at each other. A father and son were shot at and injured.

The son, Aakash, was rushed to Meerut in a critical condition where he died from his injuries. Brajlal, the other injured person, was said to be in a critical condition.

Earlier on Monday, just before the clashes broke out, a village panchayat had almost sorted out the matter. However, the fragile peace was shattered by nightfall.

The situation took an ugly turn and a communal colour, an official said.

Heavy police reinforcements have been rushed to the village to contain the violence from spreading.