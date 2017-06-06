The farmers’ strike demanding loan waiver and fair price for produce continued for the sixth day in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, as supplies of milk and vegetables were hit across the state.

Late on Monday night, farmers in Mandsaur district tried break the gates of a railway crossing and disrupt the railway lines as part of their protest. Internet services were also shut in the district.

“On Monday night, farmers near the Dalauda Police station came out on the roads for protest and broke the gates of a railway crossing. They also tried to harm the railway track by changing the angle of the metal attached to the sleeper. However it did not affect the services,” Mandsaur Police Superintendent O.P. Tripathi told IANS.

Tripathi said that at some places farmers resorted to stone pelting due to which the police had to lathi charge them and use tear gas in order to control the situation. Cases have been registered against some of the farmers and some have been arrested.

“The situation was stable on Tuesday and police reinforcements have been made at several places,” said Mandsaur District Officer Swatantra Kumar Singh. However, he refused to answer queries on shutting down of internet services.

The farmers also gathered at Choithram mandi (market) in Indore to protest. Police were deployed in the area.

Farmers are on strike from June 1 to June 10, to demand loan waiver and fair price for their produce.

On Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the government would purchase onions at Rs 8/kg and moong dal at an agreed price and to set up a Rs 1,000 crore stabilization fund. Though the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh called off its strike, the other organisations have continued with the stir.

The state has been facing shortage of milk and vegetables, leading to price hike. Farmers threw milk on the Agra-Malwa Highway last week and barred trucks from carrying vegetables. Several parts of the state faced a similar situation.