The All India Management Association (AIMA) will hold a special session to mark its diamond jubilee on July 7, and President Pranab Mukherjee will attend it, an official statement said.
The event will be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.
AIMA is the apex body for management in the country. It provides various services in testing, distance education, skill development, training, research, publications and management development programmes.
First Published | 6 June 2017 3:59 PM
