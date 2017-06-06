A bomb blast was reported in Afghanistan’s Herat province on Tuesday evening. The explosion rocked Jam-e-Mosque and more than 7 people lost their lives and at least 15 were injured.

However, looking at the intensity of the blast the death toll can rise. Sources have claimed that the bomb was planted in a rickshaw.

None of the terrorist organisations have claimed responsibility of the attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, in an attack in Kabul more than 150 people were killed and hundreds wounded in a suicide truck-bomb attack. This was one of the deadliest terror attack in Afghanistan since 2001.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that over 300 persons were also injured in the bombing last Wednesday when a truck packed with explosives blew up at an entrance to a fortified area of the city that includes foreign embassies and government buildings.

“We were not the only targets, the entire diplomatic community was the target of this attack,” Ghani told foreign diplomats gathered an international peace conference in Kabul.

Over 20 countries and international organisations, including the US, Russia, China, the United Nations, NATO and the EU were participating in the conference titled ‘Kabul Process’ that kicked off on Tuesday,

(This is a developing story…further details awaited)