At least five people lost lives and several others got injured after a Mandsaur farmers’ protest turned violent due to the alleged firing by the police in Madhya Pradesh.

Three farmers succumbed to bullet injury on the spot while other two lost live later in the hospital.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered an immediate judicial inquiry even as he chairs an emergency meeting to look into the matter. The CM has also increased the amount of compensation to kin of deceased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The police have also imposed curfew in some sensitive areas as the reports of violence surfaced by the angry farmers.

The incident took place as the Mandsaur farmers’ protesting for better compensation for their crop in the drought-hit region of the state reportedly clashed with police at a local police station at Pipalia.

The farmers on Tuesday gathered in Mandsaur district to launch a week-long agitation against the lack of help from the state government.

With the cases of farmers suicide rate growing in Madhya Pradesh, the protesters also demanded the govt to take account of the severe drought and help with waiving off their loan against the loss incurred during the drought season.

The angry farmers later torched a police station and assaulted policemen, forcing the police to ensue curfew in the region.

“This govt is at war with the farmers of our country,” Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, attacking the BJP government in the state.

Talking to media, Madhya Pradesh home minister Bhupendra Singh has denied of any police firing.

Meanwhile, the internet services in Mandsaur and adjoining areas have been suspended until further notice.