Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday left on a four-day official visit to Paris to participate in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meetings and hold bilateral talks.

“The Finance Minister will arrive in Paris on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday, he will deliver the keynote address at OECD meeting,” the Finance Ministry said here in a statement.

“Later, Jaitley will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Stocktaking on Globalisation’. Other participants in the panel discussion include OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Anders Samuelsen, Minister of Trade of Australia Steven Ciobo as well as Finance Ministers of the UK and Sweden,” the statement said.

Jaitley will then join the luncheon session on ‘The Challenges of Globalisation and the OECD’, and will also hold a bilateral meeting with OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria.

Later, he will participate in the OECD Forum on ‘Cashless Society and Fintech’, and hold a bilateral meeting with Denmark Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen.

“Thereafter, the Finance Minister will participate in the signing ceremony for Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Convention and will make a statement there. Thereafter, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Finland Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkanen,” the ministry statement said.

Jaitley is scheduled to attend a ministerial dinner hosted by Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the Prime Minister of Denmark.

On June 8, Jaitley will call on his French counterpart and Minister of Defence Sylvie Goulard. Afterwards, he will meet Pierre Gattaz, President of Mouvement des Entreprises de France, the largest employer federation in France.

“The Finance Minister will also make a statement at the conference on business opportunities between the African Tech System and the Global Tech World. Later, he will address the Investors Roundtable Session co-organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and global banking major BNP Paribas,” it said.

On June 9, Jaitley will call on French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire. In the evening, he will leave for India and arrive in the national capital on the morning of June 10.