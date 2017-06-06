Irked at the tardy rate of disposal of complaints of people at district level, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called for explanation from 10 district magistrates, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The performance of these officers in sorting out problems of the people is stated to be below expectation, the spokesman said.

Similarly, explanation has also been called from police chiefs of 10 districts, he added.

According to him, the Chief Minister said that timely and satisfactory disposal of people’s problems was a priority for the state government and that any laxity with regard to this would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary to demand explanation from these officials and ensure that the received problems and complaints of the people are dealt with in the right earnest and disposed of promptly.

Yogi issued these instructions after a review of public complaints. It was found that many complaints had not been disposed of.

Explanations have been called from the district magistrates of Lucknow, Hardoi, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Sitapur, Agra, Jaunpur and Kheri.

Similarly, the Chief Minister has also called for explanation from Senior Superintendents of Police of Lucknow, Hardoi, Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Jaunpur, Allahabad, Firozabad and Mainpuri.