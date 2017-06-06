Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday slammed scholar Partha Chatterjee for comparing Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to General Dyer responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as “atrocious” and “height of perversion” by the writer.

Addressing the media at a press conference held at Mumbai, Naidu said that the parallel drawn by scholar Chatterjee is “total total atrocious and height of perversion”.

“Chatterjee is only trying to find fault in the Indian Army which is doing a great job to protect the unity, integrity and security of the country. They only want to condemn the army but never want to come in support of it. Using Major Leetul Gogoi’s incident and then General Rawat’s observation to General Dyer is total atrocious and height of perversion,” he said.

Bengali scholar Partha Chatterjee raked a major controversy for his article for a news portal titled ‘In Kashmir, India Is Witnessing Its General Dyer Moment’, where the writer said, “there are chilling similarities between the justifications advanced for the actions of the British Indian army in Punjab in 1919 and those being offered today in defence of the acts of the Indian Army in Kashmir”.

Chatterjee compared the justification of General Dyer’s — for ordering Jalianwala Bagh killing — before the Hunter Commission to General Bipin Rawat’s action of justifying Major Leetul Gogoi for using a Kashmiri as a ‘human shield’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Criticizing Chatterjee, the Union Minister further said that people like him “have sympathy for the stone-pelters but don’t have sympathy for the ones who leave their family and serve the country.”

Reacting to the ongoing debate, Chatterjee defended his article and everything that he has written on comparison the army chief with Gen Dyer.

“I have made my arguments as clearly and precisely as I could in my article. If I need to clarify or change anything then I will write again. I stand by what I wrote. I am not seeking any publicity,” said Chatterjee.

The scholar wrote the article after General Bipin Rawat defending Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi and calling the security forces to find innovative ideas to fight “dirty war” in Kashmir.

“When people are throwing stones and petrol bombs at us, I cannot tell my men ‘just wait and die,” said Rawat.

The Army Chief was referring to the incident when Major Leetul Gogoi allegedly had decided to use a stone-pelter as a ‘human shield’ when an angry mob attacked the five-vehicle convoy he was escorting after by-election duty in Srinagar.