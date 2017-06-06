A youth was killed and at least 12 others injured on Tuesday in massive clashes between the security forces and protesters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

Police sources said clashes broke out in Ganowpora village of Shopian when security forces cordoned off the village after specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

“Thirteen protesters were injured in clashes when they resorted to heavy stone pelting at the security forces to obstruct the operation against hiding militants.

“An injured youth identified as Adil Farooq Magrey was taken to Shopian district hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries,” said a source.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area as the clashes intensified following the death.