Soon, student-teacher squads will fan out to curb drug and alcohol abuse on the Jadavpur University campus, officials said on Tuesday.

The varsity authorities, headed by Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das, held a meeting with all stakeholders, including various student and teacher organisations as well as non-teaching staff, to deliberate on a range of issues such as drug abuse.

“Apart from the squads which target drug abuse and moral policing, if any, a committee has been formed to look into the matter of substance abuse and other practices. The committee comprises four deans, including dean of students, and student union representatives,” a member of All Bengal University Teachers’ Association (ABUTA), Jadavpur Chapter, said.

The committee will submit a report in a week.

Sensitisation campaigns will also be held across the campus to rein in the problem.

“In July, when new batch of students join, there will be a procession on the issue,” the member said.

The concern of entry of outsiders inside the campus was also raised at the meeting.