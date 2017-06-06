West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday termed “unfortunate” the death of farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh and expressed solidarity with the peasant community.

“Incident in MP unfortunate. Sad six farmers lost their lives. My deepest sympathies to the bereaved families. We always stand by our farmers,” Banerjee tweeted.

Police opened fire on agitating farmers in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh after the peasants indulged in violence and pelted police with stones.

The farmers were demanding loan waiver and a fair price for their produce.