A 21-year-old man was murdered for allegedly opposing a person using drugs in a public toilet here on Tuesday evening, a police officer said.

The deceased, Rahul, 21, is from Mundka village of Nangloi and used to work along with his mother used at a public toilet about 500 metre from Nangloi Metro Station.

“On Tuesday evening, a person came to use the toilet. Rahul’s mother found that he was using drugs in the toilet and opposed it,” a police officer told IANS.

Meanwhile, Rahul also arrived and opposed the person from using the toilet.

“The guy left the toilet, but he along with two others came back at around 4.30 p.m and stabbed Rahul,” the officer said.

At 9.30 p.m on Tuesday, more than 50 people had gathered at the Nangloi Police Station demanding police to arrest the accused.

Rahul’s cousin Amit complained: “My little brother has been killed and no one here (police station) is listening to us.”