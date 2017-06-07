Three people of a family were killed late on Tuesday by some unknown assailants in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Police said the deceased Sunil Jaiswal (60) and his wife Kamini (55) had come back home late night and had just rung the door bell when two unidentified bike-borne assailants came and opened indiscriminate fire on them. Hrithik (25) their lone son opened the door and was shot at also.

All the three died on the spot, as firing rent the air, many people in neighbourhood rushed out to see one person who tried to raise an alarm was also shot at by the assailants who fled the crime scene.

Angry locals alleged that when the crime was taking place they had stopped two police constables and sought help but they refused, saying the area was not under their jurisdiction. The locals also threatened to shut the city if the assailants were not arrested in 24-hours.

An official told IANS the crime appears to have been executed by professionals as they were wearing masks and appeared to have done a recce of the area before they committed the actual crime. So far, the police have not been able to identify the probable reason behind the murders.