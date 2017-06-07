At least three terrorists were killed and one Territorial Army officer was martyred in an encounter with security forces in the Mon district of Nagaland, ANI reported on Wednesday. Three more jawans were also injured in the encounter.

“Three terrorists were killed, one jawan lost his life and three other jawans were injured in an encounter,” an official said.

It has been learned that a civilian has also been killed during the exchange of fire. The operation is still underway.

This comes days after the BJP government, on completion of its three years, said that there has been a decline in the attacks on security forces in Northeast.

Last month, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in the northeast states and directed the police to focus on improving normal police functioning, better prosecution and conviction in criminal cases.

“Since counter-insurgency operations are now not taking as much time of the security forces as before, the state police forces need to focus on improving normal police functioning, better prosecution and conviction in criminal cases,” he said in the meeting.