Hizbul militant Danish Ahmed, who was seen chanting slogans at Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmed Bhat’s funeral in Tral, surrendered before the Handwara police and 21 RR Army on Wednesday. He said he got in touch with militants of south Kashmir through social media and decided to join the ranks on their instigation.



According to sources, Danish belonged to the Kulangam area of Handwara district and was a BSC student at Doon P.G. College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Dehradun. He was involved in stone pelting incidents in 2016 also.

The suspected militant revealed that most of the militants indulged in acts of extortion and thuggery in the areas of their operation. He also said that there was no dearth of money being supplied from Pakistan.

Police in assistance with the Rashtriya Rifles got in touch with the family of Danish and convinced him to lay down his arms.

A case has already registered against him but he would be dealt under the surrendered militants’ rehabilitation policy by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

This is the second incident where a local educated youth who joined militancy ranks has surrendered and laid down his arms.