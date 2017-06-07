Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over the reins of party in October this year, sources said. The decision comes ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) said that Rahul will take over after October 15, thus putting an end to the speculations over his elevation.

In the opening remarks of the CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi said: “In a few weeks, we will be electing the President and the Vice President of our republic. In times such as these, it is even more essential that those who occupy this august office protect the Constitution.”

According to reports, as many as 32 CWC members have requested Rahul to assume the top post.

Rahul Gandhi was appointed as the vice-president of the Congress Party in the year 2013 and since then he has been taking the charge of the party.

While the 46-year-old leader has been actively taking part in the party affairs, public rallies and chairing meetings, the Congress vice-president is reluctant to step into his mother’s shoe.

With the elevation of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, who is not keeping well from past few months, would be retiring after 18 years of her political journey.

The party that did not perform well in the 2016 Assembly elections is trying hard to unite the opposition parties to take on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.