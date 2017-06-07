Congress leader Scindia on Tuesday condemned the killing of the protesting farmers in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leader said that the incident was ‘unfortunate’ and extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families.

“Firing bullets on our farmers is devastating and heartbreaking. For Madhya Pradesh it is a black day as such incidents has never occurred in the history of the state,” said Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia.

“I strongly condemn this incident,” added Scindia who is distraught over the farmer killings.

Scindia said that the government is trying to shut down the voice of the poor farmers who are only fighting for their rights.

आज का यह दिन, मध्य प्रदेश के इतिहास में काले दिन के रूप में जाना जाएगा, अन्नदाताओं पर गोली चलना बेहद दुखदायी! pic.twitter.com/xbDZ0IUJIX — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 6, 2017

On Tuesday at least 5 farmers were killed and several others injured in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh when police opened fire on peasants, who tried to indulge in violence and stone-pelting on the police.

After the violence Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a judicial probe into the incident even as Mandsaur city and Piplya Mandi area were put under curfew.