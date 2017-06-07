The Supreme Court on Wednesday restored 50 per cent in-house institutional preference reservation of seats in postgraduate medical courses at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and other government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court, in the process, set aside a May 29 Allahabad High Court order that asked these institutions to go for admissions as per the merit of National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test 2017 for postgraduate courses.

A vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Deepak Gupta said all consequential steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in pursuance to the High Court judgment too would go.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Gupta extended the time for counselling till June 12, while referring to the peculiar facts and circumstances of the matter. The entire exercise for admissions to the postgraduate courses should be completed by then.

Both the BHU in Varanasi and the AMU in Aligarh had approached the apex court against the High Court order.