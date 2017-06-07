Slamming Partha Chatterjee for his article where the scholar compared Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to General Dyer responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre former chief Gen VK Singh on Wednesday said that he was ‘Saddened’ and ‘angered’ by the recent development.

VK Singh’s comment a day after the Bengal scholar, Chatterjee in an article for a web portal raked controversy after he drew a parallel between infamous Gen Dyer and the current army chief.

The Minister of State for External Affairs also attacked the Congress for giving comments against the India Army. “Saddened and angered by what Partha Chatterjee and Congress leaders are saying about General Bipin Rawat,” tweeted Singh.

Chatterjee in the article titled ‘In Kashmir, India Is Witnessing Its General Dyer Moment’, wrote, “there are chilling similarities between the justifications advanced for the actions of the British Indian army in Punjab in 1919 and those being offered today in defence of the acts of the Indian Army in Kashmir”.

Earlier, on Tuesday Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday also criticized Chatterjee for his article as “atrocious” and “height of perversion” by the writer.

“Chatterjee is only trying to find fault in the Indian Army which is doing a great job to protect the unity, integrity and security of the country. They only want to condemn the army but never want to come in support of it. Using Major Leetul Gogoi’s incident and then General Rawat’s observation to General Dyer is total atrocious and height of perversion,” he said.

Naidu further said that people like Chatterjee “have sympathy for the stone-pelters but don’t have sympathy for the ones who leave their family and serve the country.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the ongoing debate, Chatterjee defended his article and everything that he has written on comparison the army chief with Gen Dyer.

“I have made my arguments as clearly and precisely as I could in my article. If I need to clarify or change anything then I will write again. I stand by what I wrote. I am not seeking any publicity,” said Chatterjee.