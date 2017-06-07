CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was heckled during a press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday. Two people who were raising slogans tried to manhandle the CPI (M) leader before the press conference commenced. Fortunately Sitaram escaped unhurt from the conference.

As per reports, two miscreants barged into a press briefing of CPI (M) in the national capital and raised slogans. The trouble makers were later arrested by Delhi police.

High drama was witnessed at the press briefing as there was complete mayhem created by the miscreants while they tried to disrupt the press conference.

The miscreants have not been identified yet but the police are further probing the matter.