Addressing a press conference in the capital, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi targeted PM Modi for his silence over the firing incident in Madhya Pradesh in which five people lost their lives while several others were left injured.

NAMO policy of the BJP government stands for ‘No agriculture mal-governance only’. “BJP is almost acting like a curse of death of the Indian farmers, literally not figuratively,” said Singhvi.

The Congress leader further said that the farmers were demanding better crop prices and relief from relief from debts following a harsh drought, but BJP in return took away their lives.

“What was sad was not the death and opening for fire in Mandsaur, what was insulting and sad was the complete denial by Madhya Pradesh Government and if it would not be tragic it would be amusing. The denial was that there was no firing at all, as if the firing was from the sky or was from the ground,” Singhvi added.

The incident took place on Tuesday, after the Mandsaur farmers’ protesting against the state government turned violent due to the alleged police firing. Three farmers succumbed to bullet injury on the spot while other two lost live later in the hospital.

The farmers’ were demanding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for better compensation for their crop in the drought-hit region of the state reportedly clashed with police at a local police station at Pipalia.

Gathered at Mandsaur district, the farmers were slated to launch a week-long agitation against the lack of help from the state government.

With the cases of farmers suicide rate growing in Madhya Pradesh, the protesters also demanded the govt to take account of the severe drought and help with waiving off their loan against the loss incurred during the drought season.

The angry farmers later torched a police station and assaulted policemen, forcing the police to ensue curfew in the region.

“This govt is at war with the farmers of our country,” Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, attacking the BJP government in the state.

Taking an opposite stand, Madhya Pradesh home minister Bhupendra Singh had denied instance of police firing.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced to give relief of Rs 1 crore to the kin of deceased persons. “Govt job will be also be given to one member of the family,” added Chouhan.

The CM also assured free treatment to those injured in the incident with Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the families of injured persons.