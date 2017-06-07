A shocking incident was reported in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh where an explosion at a firecracker factory on Wednesday killed at least 14 people and injured many others.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. There were more than 40 people present in the fire cracker factor when the explosion took place.

As per initial investigation by the police the explosion took place due to the negligence of one of the workers who threw a half-burnt bidi somewhere in the factory.

The police are further investigation the matter and proper medical help is being ensured by the government for the people who were injured in the incident.

(This is a breaking story…..further details awaited)