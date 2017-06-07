Foiling an infiltration bid, Indian Army on Wednesday killed 4 terrorists in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists were gunned down by the security personnel after the army set them under their radar while they were trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The gun battle that lasted for some time resulted in the death of all the four terrorists.

The army has cordoned the area and the search operations are still underway.

Weapons have been seized from dead terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian side. The identity of the four slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday killed four terrorists after they attacked a camp of 45th Battalion on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The attack took place at a CRPF camp at Sumbal town of Bandipora district in North Kashmir.