The AAP on Wednesday condemned the police firing on farmers in Madhya Pradesh and said a five-member party delegation will visit Mandsaur to meet the farmers on Friday.

The AAP demanded that cases be lodged against the erring officers over the incident which left up to eight people dead on Tuesday.

“The Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemns this barbaric act of police in Mandsaur… The party does not support any kind of violence,” AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai told reporters.

On June 9, a five-member delegation of the party comprising Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Somnath Bharti, Bhagwant Mann and Sadhu Singh will go to Mandsaur and meet the protesting farmers, Rai said. Mann and Sadhu Singh are MPs.

“The government should also concede the demands of the farmers. Their loans should be waived off with immediate effect,” the AAP leader said.

He demanded that the minimum support price of the crops in Madhya Pradesh be fixed at 1.5 times above the input cost.