A burqa-clad student who came with her classmates to witness a Karnataka Assembly session on Wednesday had a horrific experience when the police asked her to remove the burqa and subjected her to security check for around 20 minutes.

The girl student of Christ Junior College was in tears when the security staff told her to remove the burqa.

“Someone took a video of the police asking her to remove the burqa,” Christ Junior College Principal Fr. Biju K. Chacko said.

“The police allowed her to enter the assembly gallery only after the teachers assured them about the girl’s identity,” he said.