The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Wednesday decided to hold a special session of the state legislature to debate and legislate on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) proposals so that these are adopted in the state.

The cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, met here and decided to call a special session of the state’s bicameral legislature on June 17 on the GST.

GST proposals put forth by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and agreed to by many other states of the country would be debated and amendments, if needed, would be made to ensure the special status of the state is protected, sources in the Jammu and Kashmir government said here.

Jammu and Kashmir has a Constitution of its own which is applicable here concomitantly with the constitution of India.

Acts and amendments made by Parliament in majority of the cases become applicable to the state only after these are adopted by the state legislature.