Concerned over the ongoing Qatar-Gulf rift, Indian Embassy in Doha on Wednesday assured ‘safety and security’ for the Indian national staying in the country.

The Indian Embassy in an advisory said that the present scenario in the region does not “suggest any threat to the physical safety and security of residents in Qatar”. The authorities in Qatar have conveyed that they will take all necessary steps to ensure that normal life, including supplies of food items, is not affected.

In view of the Six Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates Bahrain and Yemen snapping their diplomatic ties with various countries have asked their citizens to leave Qatar.

The statement further reads that “with the closure of air/sea/land travel links with the State of Qatar” the air connectivity in the region has suffered various changes, including cancellation of a number of flights.

The advisory asked the Indian nationals in Qatar to contact their travel agents regarding any changes pertaining to their travel arrangements and stay ‘alert’ to future changes.

“The Embassy of India is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the Qatari authorities to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Qatar,” said the notification.

In incident comes to foray after Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt on May 5, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar alleging it supporting the extremist terror groups and their activities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj commenting o the issue said that the rift was an internal matter of Gulf Coordination Council (GCC) and the Centre’s primary concern was the Indians living in the region.

There are over 6,50,000 Indian nationals living and working in Qatar.

NOTE: The Embassy of India in Doha is located at Villa Nos. 86 & 90, Street No. 941, Al Eithra Steet, Zone-63, Onaiza.

Email: labour.doha@mea.gov.in

Telephone number during Office hours: 44255777

Telephone number after Office hours: 55575086